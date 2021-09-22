Jasprit Bumrah lauds Kartik Tyagi for his last over heroics against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians and India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah heaped praise on compatriot Kartik Tyagi after the Rajasthan Royals pacer came up with a stunning last over wherein he defended 4 runs against Punjab Kings in Match 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Kartik gave away just 1 run and picked up 2 wickets, including that of Nicholas Pooran. Aiden Markram took a single off the second ball of the over but he was made to watch some unbelievable scenes unfold at the other end as Punjab were not able to get 3 runs from as many balls.

Taking to social media, Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah lauded Kartik Tyagi for the "very impressive over". "What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive!" Bumrah wrote. The 20-year-old became only the second bowler in IPL's history to defend four runs in the final over. Previously Munaf Patel, also playing for Rajasthan Royals, had saved four runs in the last over against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2009. The 2-run victory helped Rajasthan Royals vault to the 5th spot with 4 victories from 8 matches in the IPL 2021 points table. The Sanju Samson-led side will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

