Jasprit Bumrah makes entry into Top-10 of ICC Test rankings

London, Aug 11 Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made an entry into the top-10 of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers after his nine-wicket haul in the first Test against England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who held a career-high third position in September 2019, jumped 10 spots to sit at ninth place with 760 rating points. He gained 77 points after the first Test against England at Trent Bridge.

It is the first time Bumrah has been in the top 10 after late March. He is now sandwiched between Stuart Broad (eighth place) and Mitchell Starc (10th place).

Bumrah picked 4/46 in the first innings. In the second innings, the pacer took 5/64, bagging his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The 27-year-old played a crucial hand with the bat too, making 28 off 34 balls with three fours and a six, increasing India's lead in the first innings to 95 runs.

England pacer James Anderson climbed one spot to seventh on the rankings at the expense of his bowling partner Broad. Ollie Robinson (up 22 places to 46th) of England and Shardul Thakur (up 19 places to 55th) of India have also moved up in the latest men's weekly rankings update carried out every Wednesday.

England captain Joe Root has overtaken his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to be placed at fourth position in the batters' list after his Player-of-the-Match performance of 64 and 109 earned him 49 rating points.

Ravindra Jadeja also moved to outright second on the all-rounder rankings with 377 rating points, seven more than Ben Stokes. England opener Dom Sibley is up four places to 52nd while KL Rahul has re-entered the rankings at 56th position with scores of 84 and 26 in the first Test.

In the T20I Player Rankings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders. Al Hasan last reached that position in October 2017. He has also gained three slots to reach 53rd among batters and moved up six slots to reach 12th position among bowlers. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has gained two slots and is now in 33rd position.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back in the top 10, gaining 20 slots after taking five wickets in four matches while Mohammad Saifuddin (up 26 places to 43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (up 103 places to 66th) are among the others to make headway.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gained four slots to reach 21st position among batters after aggregating 111 runs in the last four matches of the five-match series in Bangladesh played last week.

