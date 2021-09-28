Jhulan Goswami climbs to second spot in latest ODI rankings

Dubai, Sep 28 Jhulan Goswami has climbed to the second spot in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for bowling after the update on Tuesday.

Alyssa Healy, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter, moved up a place to No.2 in the batter's rankings, just 11 rating points short of topper Lizelle Lee, while Beth Mooney moved up eight places to break into the top ten.

Goswami's rise comes after a stellar display in the ODI series, which Australia won 2-1. Her four wickets in the three-match series came at an average of 28.75, with her return of 3/37 in the final ODI helping India break Australia's astonishing winning streak of 26 ODIs.

Others making waves in the bowler's rankings were the England duo of Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross, both of whom jumped into the top ten, occupying the 9th and 10th spots respectively. Shrubsole gained four places after picking three wickets in the final two ODIs against New Zealand, while Cross' spell of 3/44 in the fifth ODI helped her move up five slots.

The spotlight among the batters was on Mooney. She rocketed up eight places to break into the top ten, sitting at No.8, just below compatriot Meg Lanning by nine rating points. Mooney's marvellous performance against India included a stunning century as well as a half-century - she amassed 177 runs at a strike rate of 89.84.

Healy found joy following scores of 77 and 35 against India, moving up a slot to No.2, while Smriti Mandhana, the India opener, moved up one spot to No.6 in the rankings.

In the all-rounder's rankings, Ashleigh Gardner scaled four places to reach the sixth position while Ellyse Perry's poor form led to her dropping two positions, pushing South Africa's Marizanne Kapp to the top of the all-rounders' rankings. Goswami also entered the top ten among the all-rounders, moving up three spots to 10th place.

