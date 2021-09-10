Jonathan Trott appointed Scotland batting coach for T20 World Cup in UAE

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the Scotland coaching set-up as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be assisting the squad, led by Kyle Coetzer, for the tournament in UAE. Additionally, Scotland have also roped in a 'Wellbeing Manager' in Louise Finlayson. "The pandemic has forced us into operating in Managed Environments and the role of a Wellbeing Manger has been identified as critical to support the players and staff of what we hope will be a long and successful tour," said Cricket Scotland CEO, Gus Mackay.

Head coach Shane Burger believed that Trott could bring in a lot of value with his experience. "What we have in Jonathan Trott is great knowledge and experience of high-performance environments. He's played in World Cups, Ashes Series and travelled to many destinations around the world. He also understands the demands and high pressures of international sport and the environments that they bring with them and it'll be fantastic to have him as a support in the build-up to the World Cup," said Burger while also expressing his confidence in the squad picked. "This squad has worked hard over a long period of time now and deserves the opportunity to show the world what we are about. This is an experienced, versatile and exciting group of players and we're looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead as a team. Scotland will warm up for the World Cup with three T20 matches against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh from 15-19 September.

