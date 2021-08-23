Jos Buttler in doubt for Ashes series due to Australia's COVID-19 restrictions

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler hinted that he may pull out of the Ashes series later in the year amid concerns about how much time he will be away from his family due to Australia's Covid-19 restrictions. Notably, Buttler has pulled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 because his wife is expecting their second child. “I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. Covid is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it. Until we get more information about what it (the Australian tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making,” Buttler told The Times.

“One of the challenges is working out where the line is, where you say I can't do that. You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can’t do it,” he added. Buttler, who is currently taking part in the ongoing India vs England five-match Test series, had earlier confirmed that he will miss the second phase of the IPL 2021 for the birth of his second child." Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," his franchise Rajasthan Royals had tweeted earlier. The 2008 champions have signed kiwi wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Philips as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

