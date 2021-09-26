Kapil Dev recalls being scolded by Bishan Bedi for not fulfilling role of 'nightwatchman' properly

On the occasion of Bishan Singh Bedi's 75th birthday, former India skipper Kapil Dev recalled a previous Test match where Bedi got angry at him for not doing the duties of 'nightwatchman' properly.

Bishan Singh Bedi celebrated his 75th birthday on Saturday and the mega event was attended by cricketers like Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and Anshuman Gaekwad.

"Bishan Singh Bedi who was the captain told me to go out to bat and perform the role of nightwatchman. I had heard this term for the first time and I did not know what a nightwatchman does. I went and scored around 22 or 25 runs from 16 balls and then I got out," said Kapil Dev during the birthday celebrations.

"I was so happy that the captain will appreciate me but when I reached the dressing room he yelled on me and said 'Hanuman what were you doing, you don't even know what's the meaning of nightwatchman don't you know how to block, you will not go ever for night watchman now," he added after which everybody in the room started laughing out loud.

For his birthday celebrations, Bishan Singh Bedi arrived at the venue in a wheelchair guided by his son Angad. However, at the entry point of the venue, Kapil Dev came to welcome Bedi and from there on, the former India skipper took Bedi to the stage.

Bishan Singh Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan).

Bedi played a total of 67 Tests and managed to take 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years. He finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket --more than any other Indian.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor