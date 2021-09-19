Kent win T20 Blast 2021 beat Somerset by 25 runs

Kent lifted their second T20 Blast title - first in 14 years - with an outstanding all-round show in the finale against Somerset, beating them by 25 runs on Saturday. 20-year-old Jordan Cox was the star of the show, he slammed unbeaten 58 which saw 14 off last three balls. His innings helped Kent post a total of 167/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Later as Somerset were looking to make a move in a stiff chase, he helped complete a stunning catch of Lewis Gregory. Diving full length right at the edge of the boundary, he palmed the ball to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch.

Asked to bat first, Kent didn't get off to the best of starts after Roelof van der Merwe picked three wickets in quick succession as they slipped from a 44 without loss to 52 for 3 in the space of 13 deliveries. Zak Crawley began the recovery, hitting a measured 41 off 33 but it was Cox who stole the limelight. Somerset, who won the toss, were already falling behind in their chase when with Joe Denly removing Tom Banton for a second-ball duck for the first of his three wickets on the night. Will Smeed and Tom Abell did the repair work through a 58-run partnership for the third wicket which promised to put their chase back on track before Cox's acrobatics swung the momentum in Kent's favour for good. Later, Somerset finished on 142-9 as Kent won by 25 runs.