KKR bowlers wreck havoc, Royal Challengers Bangalore all out for 92

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2021 09:20 PM2021-09-20T21:20:02+5:302021-09-20T21:20:30+5:30

After opting to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost four wickets for just 52 runs in 9 overs. In ...

KKR bowlers wreck havoc, Royal Challengers Bangalore all out for 92 | KKR bowlers wreck havoc, Royal Challengers Bangalore all out for 92

KKR bowlers wreck havoc, Royal Challengers Bangalore all out for 92

Next

After opting to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost four wickets for just 52 runs in 9 overs. In the end, Kohli's men were bundled out for just 92, with Varun Chakravorthy being the wrecker in chief.  Chakravarthy completed his excellent spell and returned figures of 3 for 13 in 4 overs. A run-out and 4 runs off his final over. 

Sunil Narine completed his quota of overs with a 7-run over. He returned figures of 0 for 20 in 4 overs. . Andre Russell also picked up three wickets, while Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets. Prasidh Krishna also picked the all important wicket of Kohli. It was  a perfect bowling performance from KKR - and good day for players in purple.

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2021Royal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight Riders