KKR bowlers wreck havoc, Royal Challengers Bangalore all out for 92

After opting to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost four wickets for just 52 runs in 9 overs. In the end, Kohli's men were bundled out for just 92, with Varun Chakravorthy being the wrecker in chief. Chakravarthy completed his excellent spell and returned figures of 3 for 13 in 4 overs. A run-out and 4 runs off his final over.

Sunil Narine completed his quota of overs with a 7-run over. He returned figures of 0 for 20 in 4 overs. . Andre Russell also picked up three wickets, while Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets. Prasidh Krishna also picked the all important wicket of Kohli. It was a perfect bowling performance from KKR - and good day for players in purple.