KKR sign Tim Southee as Pat Cummins replacement for remainder of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Tim Southee for the remaining 31 games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) according to a Cricbuzz report. Having featured in the IPL for six consecutive years, Southee went unsold in the 2020 auction. His most recent appearance came in the 2019 edition when he turned up for RCB, finishing with an economy rate of 13 in the three games he played.



Earlier, Tiim Southee was named in New Zealand's 15-man group for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players will leave for the Gulf nation on August 27 and will straightaway go into a mandatory six-day quarantine after their touchdown in the desert nation. KKR would be the fourth franchisee to land in UAE for the remaining matches of IPL 2021.Before the suspension, Kolkata were a lowly seventh as their struggles continued, winning just two of their seven games in Phase 1. Eoin Morgan and Co. will hope to turn their backs on those results when they land in UAE and return to winning ways and end their playoff drought.

