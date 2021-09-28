KKR win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Sharjah, Sep 28 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Morgan said he was not sure how the wicket will play. "It's not a belter, it's not too difficult. As a team, we are very focused on game by game. It wasn't long ago that we were second from bottom. Guys are putting in good performances collectively and individually. My form, not really a concern. It goes around like a rollercoaster, I try to ride it as I can," he said.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said he would have opted to bat first if he had the opportunity. "Wicket is slow, 150-160 will be good. We are always taking one game at a time. Hopefully, we can win today and confirm qualification," he said.

KKR made two changes in their playing XI Time Southee made his KKR debut, coming in place of an injured Andre Russell, while Sandeep Warrier replaced Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals left out Prithvi Shaw, who Pant said is injured and brought in former Australia skipper Steve Smith in his place.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

