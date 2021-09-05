KL Rahul fined 15% of his match fees for showing dissent towards umpires

India opener KL Rahul has been slapped a fine of 15 per cent of his match fees for showing dissent towards the umpires after his dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England, at The Oval on Saturday (September 4).The incident happened in the 34th over of India's second innings, in the morning session on Day 3, when Rahul was dismissed after edging a James Anderson delivery on 46. After an initial not-out call on the field, the decision was overturned after a successful DRS from England. Rahul, however, believed the sound came off his bat hitting the pad and not the edge, and shook his head in disbelief as he was given marching orders.

Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match." Consequently, one demerit point has also been added to Rahul's disciplinary record. This is Rahul's first offence in the preceding 24-month period. The decision was made by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and match referee Chris Broad. Rahul accepted the charges levelled by the officials and therefore, there was no need of a formal hearing. Put into bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first innings. England, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with 81, responded with 290 all out. Rahul's knock played a vital part as India overcame the 99-run deficit to finish the day 171 ahead in the game, with the series evenly poised at 1-1.



