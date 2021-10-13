KL Rahul to captain Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli's departure?

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is set to part ways with his current IPL franchise next season, according to media report. According to a report in Cricbuzz website, it is believed that he has been approached by a few franchises that have shown interest in getting him. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to announce the retention policy for the next season – when there will be a mega-auction – there is still lack of clarity on the number of retentions and Right To Match (RTM) cards available for a franchise.“A franchise has the right to use the RTM cards, when made available for the auction, for its current players and it is understood that discussions are taking place behind the scenes so that Rahul’s parting with the Kings is an amicable one a report in Cricbuzz read.

It is speculated that Royal Challengers are eyeing the India opener to lead the side with Virat Kohli already announcing that he won’t be leading the franchise in IPL 2022. Earlier, Dale Steyn had predicted Rahul's inclusion in the RCB squad for IPL 2022. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo suggested that the Bangalore giants should rope in Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Rahul if the three-time IPL runners-up are looking for a long-term replacement for skipper Kohli. "If RCB are going to look at a long-term contender as captain, they should be looking within their own borders. The name I've got is an ex-Bangalore player. It's KL Rahul. I just have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore in next year's auction," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo. Rahul has been Punjab's go-to man ever since the premier batsman joined PBKS from RCB ahead of IPL 2018. With RCB refusing to make the most of the Right to Match (RTM) card option, Rahul was sold to PBKS for Rs 11 crore at the IPL 2018 auction.



