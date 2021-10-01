KL Rahul's half century powers Punjab Kings to 5th win of the season

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul played a captains knock to guide his side to a crucial win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. A fluent 67 from Venkatesh Iyer was beautifully complemented by Nitish Rana's brisk 31 as Kolkata Knight Riders got to 165/7 against Punjab Kings in Dubai. Rahul Tripathi also played a crucial 34-run knock for KKR. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh grabbed three wickets.

With both teams in the hunt for a place in the knockouts, Friday's clash between them was crucial as victory will maintain their hopes of reaching the playoffs. KL Rahul elected to field on winning the toss as he thought the team batting second will have a chance. Punjab Kings made three changes to their squad. With Chris Gayle leaving the bubble, Fabian Allen comes in for him while Mayank Agarwal has recovered from the niggle and replaces Mandeep. PKBS also brought in Shahrukh Khan for Harpreet Brar. KKR made two changes to their squad. Tim Seifert makes his debut, replacing Lockie Ferguson while Shivam Mavi came in for Sandeep Warrier.