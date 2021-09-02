Kohli fastest to 23,000 runs in international cricket

London, Sep 2 India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to get to 23,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli, who was on 22,999 at the start of his innings on Thursday, cracked a four of James Anderson's bowling to go past 23,000 runs in international cricket in just his 490th innings.

This is 32 innings less than what former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar to get to the milestone. The Mumbai maestro took 522 innings to get to the mark.

Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is third on the list, having taken 544 innings while ex-South Africa all-rounder took 551 innings.

Kohli looked pretty solid on the first day of the fourth Test during his knock of 50 (off 96 balls) scoring eight boundaries before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson in the second session.

Kohli has scored 7,721 Test runs in his 96th Test match. He has scored 12,169 runs in 254 ODIs. He also has 3,159 runs in 90 T20 Internationals.

