Krunal Pandya returns from Sri Lanka after recovering from COVID-19

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has recovered from COVID-19 and has returned back home from Sri Lanka. Krunal was the first Indian player to test positive for the virus on the team's recently-concluded limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. He tested positive ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series between the two teams following which the penultimate encounter had to be postponed by a day. At least nine other players were forced into isolation following Krunal's positive test before spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and spin all-rounder Krishanppa Gowtham also tested positive for the virus.

While other players returned back home, Krunal along with Chahal and Gowtham had stayed back in Sri Lanka and was serving a quarantine period. Now, the only two players who are present in Sri Lanka are Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham. Along with Krunal, both the players had also received positive Covid-19 results. They are expected to undergo two RT-PCR tests on Thursday and can fly back to India after testing negative. While Chahal and Gowtham tested positive, all the other six players had negative results and were allowed to travel back to India. All the nine players including Krunal were ruled out from the remaining of the T20I series.

