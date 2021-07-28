Krunal Pandya separated from team, cricketer's close contacts test negative for COVID-19

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been separated from rest of the squad after the Baroda player tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The Indian team members, however, continue to remain at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Galle Street in Colombo. Krunal has been shifted l to an intermediate care hotel Mount Lavinia," confirmed SLC secretary Mohan de Silva. Meanwhile, the negative test results of the rest of the Indian squad is understood to have come past midnight on Tuesday.



These tests were subsequent to the negative results of the eight players, identified by the medical team, who were believed to have come in contact with Krunal. The stakeholders and sponsors of the SLC have been informed that the remaining two T20Is, in all likelihood, will be played on Wednesday and Thursday as announced. It is still unclear how Krunal contracted the disease, as there have been no reports of the bubble being broken, or any other significant irregularities. The India team have a hotel to themselves, and even the staff working in the hotel are essentially part of the bubble and undergo frequent testing. India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the ODI leg 2-1.