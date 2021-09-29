Kuldeep Yadav undergoes knee surgery, shares pic from hospital bed

Team India and KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had injured his knee during practice session took to Twitter to share that he has undergone surgery. Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, the 26-year-old wrote, "Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible."

Kuldeep left the IPL 2021 bubble in the UAE and returned to India a few days ago. He is likely to miss the most part of the domestic season as well. The injury, is a huge blow for the bowler who was deprived of enough opportunities in the IPL and at the international level as well. Having shined in the first couple of years for India, Kuldeep’s stocks dipped significantly post the 2019 World Cup and despite being in the Test squad, never got enough chances. He has also not featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a long time and has played rarely in the last couple of seasons. Kuldeep played in India's recent white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, taking 2 for 48 in an ODI game and 2 for 20 in a T20I. He went wicketless in the other ODI and T20I.

