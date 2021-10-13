Lanka Premier League 2021 to commence on December 5

Colombo, Oct 13 The Lanka Premier League 2021 will commence on December 5 at the RPICS, Colombo, with the inaugural game scheduled to be played between Galle and Jaffna, according to the schedule released on Wednesday.

The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games will be played at the RPICS, Colombo before it moves into MRICS, Hambantota to proceed with the final round games.

The finals of the League will be played on December 23, at the MRICS, Hambantota, whilst this year's tournament has December 24 as a reserve day dedicated for the finals.

The Lanka Premier League 2021 which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of topmost domestic and international cricketers.

The final round games will see the top two teams in the points table playing the Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth placed teams on the table will play the Eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly go into the finals, whilst the loser of Qualifier 1 will play against the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2, and the winner of that game will go into the finals.

