Liam Livingstone of Rajasthan Royals confirms availability for IPL 2021 in UAE

In a major boost to the Rajasthan Royals, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone is all set to be available for the second phase of IPL 2021 which will resume from Sep 19 onwards. After three English players Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes pulled out of IPL 2021 there were question marks of Liam Livingstone’s availability for IPL. However, RR on Saturday confirmed that Livingstone will be featuring in the second phase of the cash rich league.

RR posted a photo of Livingstone on Twitter with the caption, “I̶s̶ ̶L̶i̶a̶m̶ ̶L̶i̶v̶i̶n̶g̶s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶g̶o̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶a̶v̶a̶i̶l̶a̶b̶l̶e̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶#̶I̶P̶L̶2̶0̶2̶1̶?̶ 𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘀𝘀! #HallaBol | #IPL2021 | @liaml4893. Liam has left for UAE on Friday and will be in quarantine for 2 days before joining the squad. The England allrounder had pulled out midway in the IPL 2021 first phase in India due to bubble fatigue after missing a place in the playing XI. But this time around, it is Rajasthan Royals who will be waiting for the arrival of Livingstone to lift them higher in the points table. The Sanju Samson-led franchise will no look to make it to the playoffs in the IPL 2021 Phase 2 and leave behind their dismal performance in the last edition (7th place finish).