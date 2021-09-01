Liam Plunkett quits English cricket signs three-year deal with USA

World Cup winner Liam Plunkett has opted for a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket. Plunkett, who was shunned by England right after their famous win at the World Cup final, kept plying his trade in the Country circuit for Surrey and Welsh Fire in the just-concluded The Hundred. He will play for The Philadelphians in the 2022 edition of Minor League Cricket, a farm league of Major League Cricket, scheduled for 2022.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States. I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build cricket in America in both playing and coaching capacities," stated Plunkett to the MLC website. "In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in America by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket." Plunkett represented England in 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 T20Is.