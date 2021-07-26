Liton opts out of T20I series against Australia due to personal reasons

Bangladesh opener Liton Das will miss the upcoming home series against Australia due to personal reasons as per a Cricbuzz report. The opener had missed the last two T20Is against Zimbabwe due to a thigh injury and was expected to be unavailable for the opening couple of games of the five-match T20I series against Australia. "Liton is expected to return home soon as he wants to be there for the family member who is sick. He was not available for the opening two T20s and we cannot say anything if someone says that he wants to be with his ailing family members," Akram Khan Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim had opted to leave the Zimbabwe tour midway to be with his sick parents and he won't take part in the home series against Australia as well as he missed the deadline of completing 10-day mandatory quarantine, a prerequisite for any cricketer joining the bubble from outside. Tamim Iqbal, too, isn't available for the series due to his knee rehabilitation The T20I games will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, starting August 3. Australia and Bangladesh are expected to arrive in Dhaka from the West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively on July 29. Australia are set to take a charter flight from the Caribbean to reach Dhaka while Bangladesh will reach the city in a commercial flight.