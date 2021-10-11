Made me jump out of my seat: Kohli as Dhoni's cameo takes CSK to IPL 2021 final

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli hailed "greatest finisher" MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain helped his side move into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.

The India skipper said Dhoni's innings against Delhi Capitals made him "jump out of his seat" in excitement.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls.

In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK's spot in the summit clash.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw's stylish fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant late half-century helped Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against CSK.

Delhi Capitals were 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark.

( With inputs from ANI )

