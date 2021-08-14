Mahendra Singh Dhoni lands in UAE for second leg of IPL 2021

Skipper and CSK veteran, MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a game of pool in Dubai as CSK players landed in the UAE for participating in the second phase of IPL 2021.CSK were to be the first team to land in the UAE, however, according to the reports the team has already touched down at the Gulf.CSK had posted a video on their official Twitter handle where the entire team boarded a flight from India to Dubai. The entire video had a 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth-starrer song as the background music. The video ended when 'Thala' of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a game of pool.

CSK are currently on the second spot, with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results.