Makes you feel 10 feet tall: Maxwell on having Kohli, De Villiers as teammates in IPL

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell lavished praises on his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and thanked the duo for the learning experience during IPL 2021.

Maxwell, who was going through a lean patch in IPL 2020, found form when he was roped in by RCB for this year's tournament. The Australian batter instantly made an impact and helped RCB win several games.

"Every day was a learning experience, every day I was finding out something new -- I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things," cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

"That's always been the one thing in the IPL I've been extremely thankful of -- the opportunities that it gives you to learn of the best players in the world," he added.

The right-handed batter said he was "extremely fortunate" and thanked Kohli and De Villiers for sharing the experiences of their game during his stint with RCB this year.

"I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats of the game in the same team and in the same batting line up and were open to sharing their experiences and talk to me about their game," said Maxwell.

"It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you've got your backing and they're watching you or asking you questions. It just makes you feel confident, it just makes you feel happy. It was just nice to have a nice, comfortable environment," he added.

Maxwell feels his good form in IPL 2021 will help him perform well for Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"If I continue the process I've been doing at the IPL, I know I'm going to have success. It's a nice position to be in mentally that I've come off a good run of form. I'm not overthinking the stuff in-game," said Maxwell.

Australia will play arch-rivals England on October 30 at the Dubai International Stadium followed by West Indies on November 6 at the Abu Dhabi International Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

