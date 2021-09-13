Matthew Hayden appointed interim coach of Pakistan for T20 World Cup

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and South African seam bowler Vernon Philander have been roped in by the Pakistan Cricket Board to serve in the coaching setup during the upcoming T20 World Cup. The announcement was made by newly-appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Hayden and Philander will temporarily fill the void in the support staff caused by departures of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said on Monday (September 13)."It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia." Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, will kick off their quest for a second title against India on October 24. The development of adding Hayden and Philander to the Pakistan thinktank comes after the sudden resignations of Misbah and Waqar one month ahead of the T20 World Cup.

