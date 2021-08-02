Mayank Agarwal to miss first test against England due to concussion

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test match against England, starting at Trent Bridge from August 4, after being hit on the head while batting in the nets. An official BCCI statement said that Agarwal was stable but has been ruled out as he showed 'signs of concussion'.

"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," the BCCI statement said. The first Test between England and India begins on August 4 in Nottingham. Agarwal was likely to partner Rohit Sharma as opener in the Indian XI in the Tests. However if Agarwal is unfit then KL Rahul is likely to replace the Karnataka batsman for the opening slot

