McCullum 'unavailable' for CPL 2021, Imran Jan appointed Trinbago Knight Riders head coach

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) head coach Brendon McCullum will miss the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons and COVID related travel restrictions.

Defending champions TKR have appointed Imran Jan as the head coach of the side for CPL 2021. Imran, a former Trinidad, and Tobago skipper and West Indies A cricketer himself, has been a part of the TKR setup since inception as an assistant coach.

"The Trinbago Knight Riders, defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League, today announced a couple of changes to their support staff for CPL 2021 season," TKR said in a statement.

"Head Coach Brendon McCullum is unavailable for CPL 2021, due to personal reasons & COVID related travel restrictions. Consequently, TKR have appointed Imran Jan as the Head Coach for CPL 2021.

"Additionally, Dinanath Ramnarine, the former West Indies player, has joined the support staff as advisor," it added.

Ramnarine represented the West Indies in 12 Tests and four ODIs in an international career spanning from 1997 to 2002.

TKR will play their first game on August 26 versus The Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park to commence the defence of their CPL title.

All 33 matches of the 2021 CPL will be played at Warner Park with a cap of 50 per cent capacity for vaccinated spectators.

( With inputs from ANI )

