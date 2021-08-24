Melbourne Stars sign pacer Sam Rainbird for BBL 11

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of left-arm pace bowler Sam Rainbird for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

The Australian national is currently part of Tasmania's state squad and joined the Stars during last season as an injury replacement player for Nathan Coulter-Nile, playing five matches and taking five wickets.

Rainbird said he was pleased to join the Stars for this season.

"I am pretty excited to be linking up with the Melbourne Stars ahead of the upcoming KFC BBL season," Melbourne Stars' website quoted Rainbird as saying.

"I enjoyed my stint with the club last season and the Stars have always been a great outfit in the BBL. I'm looking forward to catching up with the players and coaches ahead of the upcoming season and taking to the field this summer," he added.

Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said Rainbird added depth to the team's bowling attack.

"We're glad to have Sam on board again this season and he gives us options in our bowling unit. As we know, the BBL is an intense competition and a range of pace options will be important," Hussey said.

"Our squad is starting to come together now which is great, with a few more additions to come, and we can't wait to welcome some new faces and get into the season," he added.

Melbourne Stars will open their BBL 11 season against the Sydney Sixers on December 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground before hosting the Sydney Thunder at the MCG on December 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

