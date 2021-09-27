Moeen Ali to announce retirement from longest format

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket right ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

Ali, who has played 64 Tests, has decided to bid adieu to the longest format. He has come to his decision because he is uncomfortable with possible extended time away from home in the coming months as a likely member of both the T20 World Cup and Ashes squad," reported ESPNcricinfo.

The left-handed batsman is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ali has informed about his decision to head coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root.

Ali wants to prolong his white-ball career so it is likely that he will continue to play county and franchise cricket.

Moeen Ali has played 64 Tests for England, managing to score 2,914 runs at an average of 28.29 with his highest score being 155 not out.

With the ball in hand, the off-spinner has taken 195 wickets with his best figures being 6-53.

( With inputs from ANI )

