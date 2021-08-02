Monty Panesar pulls out of Pakistan's Kashmir Premier League after BCCI threat

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has opted out of Pakistan’s Kashmir Premier League (KPL) following threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Panesar declared that he will not be participating in Pakistan’s ‘Kashmir Premier League’ and also warned the other participating players to think about the consequences first before taking part in the Pakistan Occupied ‘Kashmir Premier League’.“I had the opportunity to play in the ‘KPL’ and I thought I could play again. However, I was advised that the BCCI is telling players who will play in the ‘Kashmir Premier League’ might face consequences. As I am just starting my career in sports media I want to work in India. Therefore I thought it would be better to not play in the ‘Kashmir Premier League’. I don’t want come between cricket and politics,” Monty Panesar was quoted as saying Republic TV.

“I am a player I was just seeing this as an opportunity to resume playing gradually and make a comeback in cricket but after seeing the consequences, it is too risky for me to play in the ‘KPL’. Therefore, I thought it would be best if I don’t play in the league,” Panesar added. On what message he would like to give to the players who are considering to take part in the league, Panesar said, “Every player will try to grab the opportunity to play again. But I hope if we don’t play the league, India will give us opportunities to work. We want to work in India. We want to do commentary, coaching in India. “It’s their decision whether they want to play it or not. I have been instructed by the ECB. But they should know about the consequences if they play in the ‘KPL’,” the former England spinner felt. Pakistan’s ‘Kashmir Premier League’, the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing ‘overseas’ Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. The Pakistan Cricket Board on their part in its official release has threatened the BCCI to raise the matter in the International Cricket Council (ICC).