MS Dhoni loses blue tick from his Twitter account

Twitter has removed the blue tick from MS Dhoni‘s official handle after his account remained inactive for months. He last tweeted on January 8, 2021 and his tweets were were going down since 2018. Even he shared news of his retirement on Instagram and not on Twitter. Dhoni was among many Indian cricketers who were abused online or trolled, it seems this may have provoked MSD to abstain from the micro-blogging site altogether, he has been quite active on Instagram.

The former India captain has 8.2 million followers on Twitters, over 26 million on Facebook and 34.5 million on Instagram. But unlike his former India colleagues and Chennai Super Kings teammates, Dhoni hardly posts anything on social media which may be the reason why his blue tick from Twitter was removed.MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, now only plays in the Indian Premier League and will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.



