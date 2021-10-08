Mumbai face uphill task for playoff qualification, here's how defending champions can qualify

Kolkata Knight Riders’ big win over Rajasthan Royals yesterday has more or less put Mumbai Indians qualification hopes in jeopardy. The defending champions Mumbai Indians are currently in the sixth spot on the points table with 6 wins in 13 games and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league clash on Friday (October 8) evening. With their Net Run Rate reading -0.048, MI can only match KKR’s points tally with a win over SRH.

However, the KKR’s NRR of +0.587 is a big stumbling block for the five time champions. MI need to beat SRH by a whopping margin of 171 runs. The five-time IPL champions also need to bat first at all costs. If they bat 2nd, there isn’t a mathematical way through which they can better their NRR to the extent that they go above the Knight Riders. MI had defeated the Royals by a huge margin in their previous game to given themselves a better chance of qualification but little did they know that KKR will put up an even better show against the Royals to put the equation in their favour