Mumbai Indians keep playoff hopes alive after big win over Rajasthan Royals

The defending champions Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 after the pacers set the tone in the first innings against Rajasthan Royals. RR had their destiny in their own hands but not anymore. Their NRR and chances have taken a big hit. It was a bit challenging wicket to bat on, it was tougher in the first innings. Coming from Abu Dhabi, playing in Sharjah was a massive difference. Chasing a paltry 91, Ishan Kishan smoked a quick fire fifty. By virtue of this win, Mumbai move to the fifth spot in the points table and are just behind Kolkata Knight Riders on the basis of net run rate. For Rajasthan, the playoffs dream is over for the season after this humiliating defeat.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile picked four wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 90/9 . While Coulter-Nile picked four, James Neesham removed three Rajasthan Royals batsmen as the Sanju Samson-led side failed to rise on the occasion of a must-win game. Put into bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to bad start and never really recovered. The side lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as Coulter-Nile picked his first wicket for the day.Before the completion of the powerplay, both openers were back in the hut. Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets in regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 50/5. The side collapsed from 41/1 to 50/6 in four overs as Mumbai Indians bowlers wreak havoc. In the last five overs, another collapse occurred as Rajasthan collapsed from 74/6 to 82/9 in three overs. The Royals reached 90 in the allotted 20 overs courtesy of a six on the penultimate ball by Mustafizur Rahman.



