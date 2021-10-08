Mumbai Indians opt to bat in do or die clash against Sunrisers

Mumbai Indians need a miracle to book a play-off spot and Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first. KKR’s big win vs RR on Thursday by 86 runs, has all but completed the final four line-up for the IPL 2021 playoffs. DC, CSK and RCB had already taken three of the available four slots earlier and now the fourth is going to be KKR’s, though the official stamp will only be put on it after the MI vs SRH match today.

MI need to win by 171 runs or more and score more than 200 to go past KKR's net run rate of +0.587. They, however, will be eliminated if they chase. Considering the fact that MI are the most successful franchise in history, the other three teams wouldn't ideally want to see the men in blue again in the final stages of the tournament with two of them chasing their maiden title. Piyush Chawla will be making his MI debut. This is the fourth IPL team he will be playing for.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult

