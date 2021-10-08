Mumbai post a mammoth 235 after 20 overs, face uphill task in second innings

Defending champions Mumbai Indians after winning the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win face-off. MI have to win by a margin of 171 runs to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai need to bowl the Sunrisers out for 65 or below to make it to the top four.



MI made two changes from their last match, bringing in Krunal Pandya and Piyush Chawla in place of Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary. SRH will be led by Manish Pandey in place of Kane Williamson, who missed out due to an elbow niggle. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been rested.