Naseeb Khan appointed as new chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board

Kabul, Sep 20 The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday that it had appointed Naseeb Khan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Khan replaces Hamid Shinwari, who was appointed in April 2021 to the post.

"Naseeb Khan, has been introduced as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), by board's Chairman Mr @AzizullahFazli. He holds master's degree and has knowledge of cricket as well," read the tweet from ACB.

"We are happy someone who has good understanding of cricket has joined us. He has been appointed as chief executive after consultation with the board," the board citing the ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli was quoted as saying by Pajhwok news.

The report also said that Khan pledged all necessary facilities to players for their preparations ahead of the men's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE in October and November. It also said that Shinwari was told by Taliban member Anas Haqqani that he was no more chief executive.

"I asked for a formal letter and reason behind my ouster but I was not provided anything in his regard," said Shinwari.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 2 in men's T20 World Cup alongside New Zealand, 2007 champions India, 2009 champions Pakistan and two yet-to-be-known qualifiers from Round 1. Their campaign starts from October 25 against a qualifier team in Sharjah.

