National boxing: Deepak in second round as SSCB dominate

New Delhi, Sep 16 Led by Deepak's fluent show, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers produced an impressive all-win performance on the second day of the 5th Elite Mens National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka, on Thursday.

Deepak, who had upstaged the world and Olympic Games champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan during his silver medal show at the Strandja Memorial earlier this year, started the domination for SSCB with a flawless 5-0 win against Bihar's Aman Kumar in an opening-round match in 51kg.

Barun Singh (48kg) and Akash (54kg) further extended SSCB's winning momentum as they managed unanimous victories against Telangana's Donald Janumala and Rocky of All India Police respectively.

Dalveer Singh Tomar (64kg) and Naveen Boora (71) were the other two boxers to progress into the second round as all the five SSCB boxers in action emerged victors on the second day of the prestigious event which has close to 400 boxers from 35 states/UT units and boards in the fray.

Meanwhile, in the 67kg, Karnataka's Rayyan MD also made his way into the second round as he defeated Delhi's Bhupesh Ruhal by a 4-0 margin.

Maharashtra pugilists Ajay Pendor (51kg) and Yash Goud (64kg) too made winning starts to their campaigns as they outpunched Manipur's Irabot Heigrujam and Sailem Malik of Ladakh respectively in their opening round bouts.

Among other pugilists who entered second rounds were Uttar Pradesh's Javed (51kg) and Chandigarh's Rohit Kumar (64kg). While Javed got the better of Assam's Manoj Thakur in a 4-1 win, Rohit's attack forced the referee to stop the contest and declare him the winner with an RSC verdict against Gujarat's Arvind Thakor.

Playing in the 71kg, Rajasthan's Jaivardhn Kasnia also progressed into the second round after a 4-1 win over Gujarat's Mohammed Moin Shaikh as 75 bouts took place on the second day of the event.

