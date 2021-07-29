Navdeep Saini likely to miss final T20I against Sri Lanka due to shoulder injury

Team India has been dealt with another big blow as pacer Navdeep Saini has sustained shoulder injury. The RCB bowler's participation in the third T20I is under jeopardy. The right-arm pacer, fielding at extra cover, tried to catch a ball which Chamika Karunaratne smashed towards him. However, the ball was too high as Saini couldn’t grab it

The more unfortunate part is the fast bowler landed on his left shoulder. He looked in serious pain and was eventually assisted by medical staff off the field. Although any official news is yet to come, it is expected that the fast bowler would miss the third and final T20I game. Saini didn’t bowl any over in the game as India had six specialist bowlers available. Meanwhile, the three-match series is currently poised at 1-1 and the third T20I is scheduled to be held today at 8pm IST.

