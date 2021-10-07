Nazmul Hassan projected to continue as BCB President

Nazmul Hassan is set to continue as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president for a third term.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Hassan was among 16 contestants to win the board of directors' election on Wednesday. Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud ended up losing as he was defeated by Saiful Alam Chowdhury as the Rajshahi division representative.

This election of the BCB was the most competitive in more than ten years.

Hassan, who has been serving as the BCB chief unopposed since 2013, won with 53 votes in the Dhaka clubs' category.

"This is the first time I saw a proper election in the cricket board. There wasn't an election in the previous two occasions. It was a peaceful elections this time. The biggest thing is that people could vote. This is a good message for future candidates who I hope will come forward next time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.

Mashud, who had led Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup,admitted that he ended up losing to a better candidate.

"The councilors deemed (Chowdhury) as the better candidate. They probably believed in him more. I hope he can improve cricket in Rajshahi and Bangladesh. I wanted to work in a bigger role in Bangladesh cricket, but it didn't happen this time. But I am always going to be with cricket," said Mashud.

( With inputs from ANI )

