Neesham, Coulter-Nile wreck havoc with the ball as Rajasthan face exit from IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals in the all important clash against Mumbai Indians failed to get going as Mumbai bowlers showed up a clinical show.. The trio of Neesham, NCN and Bumrah picked 9 for 40 in 12 overs. It might be a difficult pitch but surely not a 90/9. Mumbai clearly the favorites at the halfway mark. A win for Mumbai will be a big boost and the team is likely to finish the score early to boost their net run rate.

MI bowlers gave their team a bright start. Courtesy of Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Jasprit Bumrah removing Evin Lewis (24), and Jimmy Neesham sending Sanju Samson (2) packing, RR could only reach 44/3 after 7 overs. In the next 3 overs, RR scored just 6 runs and lost two more wickets as NCN and Neesham struck once again to send Shivam Dube and Glenn Phillips back to the pavilion. Eventually, Coulter-Nile bagged four wickets, while Jimmy Neesham picked up three and Bumrah bagged a brace. Mumbai Indans captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in the 51st match of the IPL 2021. Mumbai, who are currently sitting on seventh place on the points table, made two changes in their playing XI as Ishan Kishan and James Neesham came in place of Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya, for this match.