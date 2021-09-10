New Zealand beat Bangladesh for consolation win
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2021 09:54 PM2021-09-10T21:54:06+5:302021-09-10T22:10:16+5:30
Dhaka, Sep 10 New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International by 27 runs for a consolation win but host Bangladesh won the series 3-2.
New Zealand scored 161/5 in 20 overs with captain Tom Latham scoring 50 and opener Finn Allen making 41.
The 58-run opening stand between Rachin Ravindra (17) and Allen laid the foundation for a competitive New Zealand total.
Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam took two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 48 runs.
Off-spinner Afif Hossain took 1/18 in three overs while left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took 1/25 in three overs.
Hossain top-scored with 49 off 33 balls as Bangladesh finished with 134/8 in 20 overs.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel took 2/21 in four overs while medium pacer Scott Kuggeleijn took 2/23 in three overs.
Brief scores: New Zealand 161/5 in 20 overs (F Allen 41, T Latham 50, S Islam 2/48) beat Bangladesh 134/8 in 20 overs (A Hossain 49, M Naim 23, Mahmudullah 23, A Patel 2/21, S Kuggeleijn 2/23) by 27 runs.
