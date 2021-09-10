New Zealand beat Bangladesh for consolation win

Dhaka, Sep 10 New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International by 27 runs for a consolation win but host Bangladesh won the series 3-2.

New Zealand scored 161/5 in 20 overs with captain Tom Latham scoring 50 and opener Finn Allen making 41.

The 58-run opening stand between Rachin Ravindra (17) and Allen laid the foundation for a competitive New Zealand total.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam took two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 48 runs.

Off-spinner Afif Hossain took 1/18 in three overs while left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took 1/25 in three overs.

Hossain top-scored with 49 off 33 balls as Bangladesh finished with 134/8 in 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel took 2/21 in four overs while medium pacer Scott Kuggeleijn took 2/23 in three overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 161/5 in 20 overs (F Allen 41, T Latham 50, S Islam 2/48) beat Bangladesh 134/8 in 20 overs (A Hossain 49, M Naim 23, Mahmudullah 23, A Patel 2/21, S Kuggeleijn 2/23) by 27 runs.

