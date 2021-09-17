New Zealand postponing series is absolutely sad news for Pakistan, says Hafeez

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Friday stated that New Zealand Cricket postponing their tour of Pakistan is sad news for the whole nation.

The Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed on Friday. New Zealand was slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. The side was to play hosts on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

"Pakistan is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation," tweeted Hafeez.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern before Blackcaps announced they are abandoning their tour of Pakistan. Imran Khan assured Ardern that Pakistan has one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) still decided to return home after the NZ government security alert.

PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. "However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," PCB in a statement said.

NZC had said arrangements are now being made for the team's departure. New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed NZC chief executive David White's sentiments. "We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision. The players are in good hands; they're safe -- and everyone's acting in their best interests," he said.

NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor