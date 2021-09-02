New Zealand's tour of Pakistan receives security clearance

A security team of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has given clearance for their tour of Pakistan for a six-match white ball series. The Tom Latham-led Black Caps side will arrive in Pakistan next week, for t three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals. The pre-tour check has been completed and the tour will be continuing as planned according to a Cricbuzz report. "We have confidence in the security team and the various arrangements in place for the tour," Mills, who is also a director of the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA), said.

NZC had engaged ESI, a specialised firm of security experts who help protect high-profile individuals, corporate staff, and professional sporting teams, for the recce and have got the clearance. Among those who visited Pakistan were ESI security experts Reg Dickason and David Snears, who are also security consultants to Cricket Australia (CA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and FICA. The security team arrived early last week and inspected facilities in Lahore and Islamabad, the venues of the six matches. "During their visit, they have also met with all the relevant security personnel and discussed security and medical arrangements (bio-secure), following which they submitted their report to the NZC," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

