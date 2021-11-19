2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets, lead series 2-0

Ranchi, Nov 19 Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul struck half-centuries as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I here on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 153/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 34; Harshal Patel 2/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/19) lost to India 155/3 in 17.2 overs (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/16).

