AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket including IPL

South African legend AB De Villiers on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career, which saw him play in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.In a statement released, De Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.The maverick right-hander, who had retired from international cricket, continued to ply his trade in T20 Leagues across the globe and was a key member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers thanked outgoing franchise skipper Virat Kohli and the entire RCB think tank for showing confidence in him. “I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family. I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever,” he said.