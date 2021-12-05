AB De Villiers to join RCB as batting coach?

South African great AB De Villiers who recently announced his retirement from international cricket is all set to foray into coaching with his former IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. As per a News 18 report, the De Villiers is likely to be appointed as the batting coach of Bangalore for the upcoming season. Sanjay Bangar, the head coach of RCB has hinted that the former South African batter could join the franchise in some capacity. Bangar, who is among the commentators for the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand has stated that the players who retired recently are showing interest in playing different roles for the franchise.

During commentary on the Star Sports channel, Bangar said that if a player like AB de Villiers is given the position of batting coach, then it will be a good thing for players and the team. In the past few seasons of IPL, the right-handed batsman won several games for RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. De Villiers shares a close bond Kohli and RCB management and it is being speculated that he can be seen in a new role for RCB in the 15th edition of the IPL in 2022. However, no official announcement has been made by the RCB management on this yet.AB de Villiers is the second highest scorer in the history of the RCB franchise, having scored 4522 runs in 145 innings at an average of 41.10. Kohli leads the chart with 6707 runs.de Villiers lit up the IPL over the years with his astonishing ability to play 360 degree shots and put up an exhibition of attacking batting.

