Anderson, Broad to return for second Ashes Test

Stuart Broad and James Anderson are likely to be available for second Ashes Test in Adelaide."Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second Test, as will Stuart," Silverwood said on Sunday (December 12). "They are available. Certainly, from an experience point of view, with the bowlers we've got heaps of experience so I'm happy with that. The guys have already been training with the pink ball behind the scenes. And what we have got is a very skilful set of bowlers. We have talent and we still have two of the best up our sleeve as well."

England went down comprehensively in the first Test within four days and were even penalised with five points off the World Test Championship apart from being docked 100% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate. While Silverwood said losing the points hurt them the most, he said the team was looking ahead. "We had a good chat in the dressing-room after," he said. "There are obvious areas we need to improve on, such as holding our catches and building big partnerships. Obviously they were hurting, but there is belief they can win this series. We have been in this position before. We have gone 1-0 down and then bounced back. We have the players here that can match the Australians. The confidence is there that we can compete with Australia, and that's exactly what we intend to do. "What hurts the most is the Test championship points, because we are competing to get in the final," said Silverwood. "It was our first Test for a while, and we had not had that warm-up game, so the guys were not used to getting around all the time, and it was hot out there. It is something we will talk about. There is no hiding from it."

