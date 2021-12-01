Andy Flower resigns as assistant coach of Punjab Kings, likely to join Lucknow or Ahmedabad

Andy Flower has resigned as assistant coach of Punjab Kings with immediate effect. The former Zimbabwe great is expected to land a role in one of the new teams ahead of IPL 2022. Flower, was hired for his maiden IPL stint ahead of the 2020 season. "He sent his resignation to the team recently. It has been accepted. There is a good chance that he goes to one of the new teams (Lucknow or Ahmedabad)," a BCCI official told PTI.

Flower has been involved with several T20 leagues across the world after his successful tenure as England head coach. He is the head coach of Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). One of the greatest batsmen to have played for Zimbabwe, Andy Flower represented the Zimbabwe cricket team in 63 Tests, and 213 ODI matches. He scored 4794 runs in Tests at an average of 51.55. In ODIs, he scored 6786 runs at an average of more than 35. He has scored 16 centuries across formats.

