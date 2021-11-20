Asalanka included as Sri Lanka name 22-player squad for West Indies Tests

Charith Asalanka, who was Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been named in the squad for the Test series against West Indies.

Sri Lanka and West Indies will lock horns in a two-match Test series which gets underway from Sunday at the Galle International Stadium.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned to the fold as he was named in the 22-member squad announced on Friday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee selected the following 22 member squad to take part in Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series 2021," SLC said in a statement.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa gave his ratification for the squad," he added.

The Sri Lanka spin attack consists of Lakshan Sandakan and Lasith Embuldeniya, who has made a return after recovering from a thigh injury.

The second Test of the series will take place from November 29 at the same venue.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Roshen Silva, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara

