Ashes: Ben Stokes 'ready for the big one'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is "ready" to unleash his skills when his side faces Australia in the first Ashes Test on Wednesday.

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect. The all-rounder had opted for the break to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which wasn't fully healed since his return to competitive cricket in August.

In October this year, Stokes underwent a second operation to address issues with the finger that he injured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Rajasthan Royals in April.

The all-rounder was named in England squad for the Ashes and is ready to take the field on Wednesday in the opening match.

"Ready for the big one," Stokes tweeted on the eve of the first Test.

Meanwhile, England Men on Tuesday named a 12-strong squad for the first Ashes Test starting at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"The final XI will be confirmed at the toss," stated an official ECB release.

England Men's Squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

( With inputs from ANI )

